UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
November 25, 2017 / 12:33 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 25
Palestino            1 Deportes Iquique          0  
Universidad de Chile 0 Audax Italiano            3  
Friday, November 24  
San Luis             0 Universidad de Concepcion 0  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Colo Colo                 12 7 3 2 24 9  24  
-------------------------
2  Audax Italiano            13 7 3 3 23 16 24  
-------------------------
3  Union Espanola            12 7 3 2 13 11 24  
4  Universidad de Chile      13 7 3 3 17 17 24  
-------------------------
5  Everton                   12 6 5 1 21 14 23  
6  Deportes Antofagasta      12 5 5 2 10 6  20  
7  Temuco                    12 5 4 3 12 9  19  
8  San Luis                  13 5 2 6 13 17 17  
9  Universidad de Concepcion 13 3 7 3 14 11 16  
10 Huachipato                12 5 1 6 11 12 16  
11 Santiago Wanderers        12 2 6 4 13 14 12  
12 Palestino                 13 3 3 7 17 20 12  
13 Curico Unido              12 3 3 6 7  11 12  
14 Universidad Catolica      12 2 4 6 8  13 10  
15 O'Higgins                 12 2 3 7 11 22 9   
16 Deportes Iquique          13 1 3 9 6  18 6   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Saturday, November 25
O'Higgins            v Universidad Catolica (2230)  
Sunday, November 26  
Curico Unido         v Huachipato           (0100)  
Everton              v Colo Colo            (1500)  
Deportes Antofagasta v Santiago Wanderers   (2100)  
Union Espanola       v Temuco               (2330)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
