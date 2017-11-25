UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday Saturday, November 25 Palestino 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Universidad de Chile 0 Audax Italiano 3 Friday, November 24 San Luis 0 Universidad de Concepcion 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 12 7 3 2 24 9 24 ------------------------- 2 Audax Italiano 13 7 3 3 23 16 24 ------------------------- 3 Union Espanola 12 7 3 2 13 11 24 4 Universidad de Chile 13 7 3 3 17 17 24 ------------------------- 5 Everton 12 6 5 1 21 14 23 6 Deportes Antofagasta 12 5 5 2 10 6 20 7 Temuco 12 5 4 3 12 9 19 8 San Luis 13 5 2 6 13 17 17 9 Universidad de Concepcion 13 3 7 3 14 11 16 10 Huachipato 12 5 1 6 11 12 16 11 Santiago Wanderers 12 2 6 4 13 14 12 12 Palestino 13 3 3 7 17 20 12 13 Curico Unido 12 3 3 6 7 11 12 14 Universidad Catolica 12 2 4 6 8 13 10 15 O'Higgins 12 2 3 7 11 22 9 16 Deportes Iquique 13 1 3 9 6 18 6 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 25 O'Higgins v Universidad Catolica (2230) Sunday, November 26 Curico Unido v Huachipato (0100) Everton v Colo Colo (1500) Deportes Antofagasta v Santiago Wanderers (2100) Union Espanola v Temuco (2330)