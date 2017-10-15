FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 1:27 AM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15        
Colo Colo                 2 Santiago Wanderers   0  
Universidad de Concepcion 1 Huachipato           0  
Saturday, October 14      
Universidad Catolica      2 Deportes Iquique     0  
Deportes Antofagasta      0 Universidad de Chile 2  
Temuco                    1 San Luis             1  
Palestino                 4 Union Espanola       0  
Friday, October 13        
Everton                   1 Curico Unido         1  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Colo Colo                 9 5 3 1 16 6  18  
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            9 5 3 1 6  4  18  
-------------------------
3  Everton                   9 4 4 1 14 9  16  
4  Deportes Antofagasta      9 4 4 1 6  3  16  
-------------------------
5  Universidad de Chile      9 4 3 2 13 13 15  
6  Audax Italiano            8 4 2 2 15 11 14  
7  Universidad de Concepcion 9 3 4 2 10 6  13  
8  San Luis                  9 4 1 4 10 13 13  
9  Temuco                    9 2 4 3 9  9  10  
10 Universidad Catolica      9 2 4 3 7  7  10  
11 Huachipato                9 3 1 5 6  9  10  
12 Curico Unido              9 2 3 4 6  8  9   
13 Palestino                 9 2 2 5 14 16 8   
14 Santiago Wanderers        9 1 5 3 7  10 8   
15 Deportes Iquique          9 1 3 5 4  11 6   
16 O'Higgins                 8 1 2 5 7  15 5   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, October 15   
O'Higgins            v Audax Italiano (2330)

