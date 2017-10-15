UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Colo Colo 2 Santiago Wanderers 0 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Huachipato 0 Saturday, October 14 Universidad Catolica 2 Deportes Iquique 0 Deportes Antofagasta 0 Universidad de Chile 2 Temuco 1 San Luis 1 Palestino 4 Union Espanola 0 Friday, October 13 Everton 1 Curico Unido 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 9 5 3 1 16 6 18 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 9 5 3 1 6 4 18 ------------------------- 3 Everton 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 4 Deportes Antofagasta 9 4 4 1 6 3 16 ------------------------- 5 Universidad de Chile 9 4 3 2 13 13 15 6 Audax Italiano 8 4 2 2 15 11 14 7 Universidad de Concepcion 9 3 4 2 10 6 13 8 San Luis 9 4 1 4 10 13 13 9 Temuco 9 2 4 3 9 9 10 10 Universidad Catolica 9 2 4 3 7 7 10 11 Huachipato 9 3 1 5 6 9 10 12 Curico Unido 9 2 3 4 6 8 9 13 Palestino 9 2 2 5 14 16 8 14 Santiago Wanderers 9 1 5 3 7 10 8 15 Deportes Iquique 9 1 3 5 4 11 6 16 O'Higgins 8 1 2 5 7 15 5 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 O'Higgins v Audax Italiano (2330)