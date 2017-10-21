UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Audax Italiano 0 Colo Colo 3 Deportes Iquique 0 Temuco 1 Huachipato 3 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 10 6 3 1 19 6 21 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 9 5 3 1 6 4 18 ------------------------- 3 Audax Italiano 10 5 2 3 17 15 17 4 Everton 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 ------------------------- 5 Deportes Antofagasta 9 4 4 1 6 3 16 6 Universidad de Chile 9 4 3 2 13 13 15 7 Universidad de Concepcion 9 3 4 2 10 6 13 8 Temuco 10 3 4 3 10 9 13 9 Huachipato 10 4 1 5 9 10 13 10 San Luis 9 4 1 4 10 13 13 11 Universidad Catolica 10 2 4 4 8 10 10 12 Curico Unido 9 2 3 4 6 8 9 13 Palestino 9 2 2 5 14 16 8 14 Santiago Wanderers 9 1 5 3 7 10 8 15 Deportes Iquique 10 1 3 6 4 12 6 16 O'Higgins 9 1 2 6 8 17 5 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 San Luis v Deportes Antofagasta (2330) Sunday, October 22 Santiago Wanderers v Everton (1500) Universidad de Concepcion v O'Higgins (1830) Curico Unido v Union Espanola (2100) Universidad de Chile v Palestino (2330)