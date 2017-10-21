FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
Audax Italiano   0 Colo Colo            3  
Deportes Iquique 0 Temuco               1  
Huachipato       3 Universidad Catolica 1  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Colo Colo                 10 6 3 1 19 6  21  
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            9  5 3 1 6  4  18  
-------------------------
3  Audax Italiano            10 5 2 3 17 15 17  
4  Everton                   9  4 4 1 14 9  16  
-------------------------
5  Deportes Antofagasta      9  4 4 1 6  3  16  
6  Universidad de Chile      9  4 3 2 13 13 15  
7  Universidad de Concepcion 9  3 4 2 10 6  13  
8  Temuco                    10 3 4 3 10 9  13  
9  Huachipato                10 4 1 5 9  10 13  
10 San Luis                  9  4 1 4 10 13 13  
11 Universidad Catolica      10 2 4 4 8  10 10  
12 Curico Unido              9  2 3 4 6  8  9   
13 Palestino                 9  2 2 5 14 16 8   
14 Santiago Wanderers        9  1 5 3 7  10 8   
15 Deportes Iquique          10 1 3 6 4  12 6   
16 O'Higgins                 9  1 2 6 8  17 5   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Saturday, October 21      
San Luis                  v Deportes Antofagasta (2330)  
Sunday, October 22        
Santiago Wanderers        v Everton              (1500)  
Universidad de Concepcion v O'Higgins            (1830)  
Curico Unido              v Union Espanola       (2100)  
Universidad de Chile      v Palestino            (2330)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.