UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
December 10, 2017 / 2:02 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10  
Curico Unido         1 O'Higgins                 0  
Deportes Antofagasta 2 Universidad Catolica      4  
Palestino            0 Santiago Wanderers        0  
Saturday, December 9 
San Luis             1 Audax Italiano            1  
Temuco               1 Universidad de Concepcion 1  
Huachipato           0 Colo Colo                 3  
Union Espanola       2 Everton                   0  
Universidad de Chile 1 Deportes Iquique          0  
   Standings                 P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Colo Colo                 15 10 3 2  33 13 33  
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            15 9  4 2  18 12 31  
-------------------------
3  Universidad de Chile      15 9  3 3  21 18 30  
4  Everton                   15 7  5 3  24 19 26  
-------------------------
5  Audax Italiano            15 7  4 4  24 19 25  
6  Temuco                    15 5  7 3  15 12 22  
7  Deportes Antofagasta      15 5  6 4  14 13 21  
8  Curico Unido              15 5  3 7  11 14 18  
9  San Luis                  15 5  3 7  15 20 18  
10 Universidad de Concepcion 15 3  8 4  16 15 17  
11 Universidad Catolica      15 4  4 7  17 19 16  
12 Huachipato                15 5  1 9  11 17 16  
13 Santiago Wanderers        15 2  9 4  16 17 15  
14 O'Higgins                 15 4  3 8  15 24 15  
15 Palestino                 15 3  4 8  18 24 13  
16 Deportes Iquique          15 2  3 10 8  20 9   
-------------------------
C - Champion
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

