UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Curico Unido 1 O'Higgins 0 Deportes Antofagasta 2 Universidad Catolica 4 Palestino 0 Santiago Wanderers 0 Saturday, December 9 San Luis 1 Audax Italiano 1 Temuco 1 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Huachipato 0 Colo Colo 3 Union Espanola 2 Everton 0 Universidad de Chile 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Colo Colo 15 10 3 2 33 13 33 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 15 9 4 2 18 12 31 ------------------------- 3 Universidad de Chile 15 9 3 3 21 18 30 4 Everton 15 7 5 3 24 19 26 ------------------------- 5 Audax Italiano 15 7 4 4 24 19 25 6 Temuco 15 5 7 3 15 12 22 7 Deportes Antofagasta 15 5 6 4 14 13 21 8 Curico Unido 15 5 3 7 11 14 18 9 San Luis 15 5 3 7 15 20 18 10 Universidad de Concepcion 15 3 8 4 16 15 17 11 Universidad Catolica 15 4 4 7 17 19 16 12 Huachipato 15 5 1 9 11 17 16 13 Santiago Wanderers 15 2 9 4 16 17 15 14 O'Higgins 15 4 3 8 15 24 15 15 Palestino 15 3 4 8 18 24 13 16 Deportes Iquique 15 2 3 10 8 20 9 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana