October 28, 2017 / 5:00 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Temuco         1 Colo Colo        0  
Palestino      0 Huachipato       1  
Union Espanola 4 Deportes Iquique 2  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Union Espanola            11 7 3 1 11 6  24  
-------------------------
2  Colo Colo                 11 6 3 2 19 7  21  
-------------------------
3  Deportes Antofagasta      10 5 4 1 9  4  19  
4  Universidad de Chile      10 5 3 2 15 14 18  
-------------------------
5  Everton                   10 4 5 1 17 12 17  
6  Audax Italiano            10 5 2 3 17 15 17  
7  Temuco                    11 4 4 3 11 9  16  
8  Huachipato                11 5 1 5 10 10 16  
9  Universidad de Concepcion 10 3 5 2 12 8  14  
10 San Luis                  10 4 1 5 11 16 13  
11 Universidad Catolica      10 2 4 4 8  10 10  
12 Curico Unido              10 2 3 5 6  9  9   
13 Santiago Wanderers        10 1 6 3 10 13 9   
14 Palestino                 11 2 2 7 15 19 8   
15 O'Higgins                 10 1 3 6 10 19 6   
16 Deportes Iquique          11 1 3 7 6  16 6   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Sunday, October 29   
Curico Unido         v San Luis                  (0030)  
Universidad de Chile v Universidad Catolica      (1500)  
Everton              v Universidad de Concepcion (1830)  
Deportes Antofagasta v Audax Italiano            (2100)  
O'Higgins            v Santiago Wanderers        (2100)

