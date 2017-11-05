FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 1:33 AM / in 9 hours

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5        
Colo Colo                 5 Union Espanola       2  
Deportes Iquique          0 O'Higgins            1  
Temuco                    1 Deportes Antofagasta 0  
Saturday, November 4      
Universidad Catolica      0 San Luis             2  
Audax Italiano            2 Curico Unido         0  
Huachipato                1 Everton              2  
Santiago Wanderers        0 Universidad de Chile 1  
Friday, November 3        
Universidad de Concepcion 1 Palestino            1  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Colo Colo                 12 7 3 2 24 9  24  
-------------------------
2  Universidad de Chile      12 7 3 2 17 14 24  
-------------------------
3  Union Espanola            12 7 3 2 13 11 24  
4  Everton                   12 6 5 1 21 14 23  
-------------------------
5  Audax Italiano            12 6 3 3 20 16 21  
6  Deportes Antofagasta      12 5 5 2 10 6  20  
7  Temuco                    12 5 4 3 12 9  19  
8  Huachipato                12 5 1 6 11 12 16  
9  San Luis                  12 5 1 6 13 17 16  
10 Universidad de Concepcion 12 3 6 3 14 11 15  
11 Santiago Wanderers        12 2 6 4 13 14 12  
12 Curico Unido              12 3 3 6 7  11 12  
13 Universidad Catolica      12 2 4 6 8  13 10  
14 Palestino                 12 2 3 7 16 20 9   
15 O'Higgins                 12 2 3 7 11 22 9   
16 Deportes Iquique          12 1 3 8 6  17 6   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
