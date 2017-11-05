UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Colo Colo 5 Union Espanola 2 Deportes Iquique 0 O'Higgins 1 Temuco 1 Deportes Antofagasta 0 Saturday, November 4 Universidad Catolica 0 San Luis 2 Audax Italiano 2 Curico Unido 0 Huachipato 1 Everton 2 Santiago Wanderers 0 Universidad de Chile 1 Friday, November 3 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Palestino 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 12 7 3 2 24 9 24 ------------------------- 2 Universidad de Chile 12 7 3 2 17 14 24 ------------------------- 3 Union Espanola 12 7 3 2 13 11 24 4 Everton 12 6 5 1 21 14 23 ------------------------- 5 Audax Italiano 12 6 3 3 20 16 21 6 Deportes Antofagasta 12 5 5 2 10 6 20 7 Temuco 12 5 4 3 12 9 19 8 Huachipato 12 5 1 6 11 12 16 9 San Luis 12 5 1 6 13 17 16 10 Universidad de Concepcion 12 3 6 3 14 11 15 11 Santiago Wanderers 12 2 6 4 13 14 12 12 Curico Unido 12 3 3 6 7 11 12 13 Universidad Catolica 12 2 4 6 8 13 10 14 Palestino 12 2 3 7 16 20 9 15 O'Higgins 12 2 3 7 11 22 9 16 Deportes Iquique 12 1 3 8 6 17 6 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana