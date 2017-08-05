UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday Saturday, August 5 Union Espanola 1 Universidad Catolica 0 Palestino 2 Curico Unido 1 Universidad de Concepcion 2 Santiago Wanderers 2 Friday, August 4 Universidad de Chile 2 Temuco 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad de Chile 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 ------------------------- 3 San Luis 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Temuco 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 ------------------------- 5 Audax Italiano 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Palestino 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Santiago Wanderers 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 8 Universidad de Concepcion 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 10 Colo Colo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Deportes Antofagasta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Universidad Catolica 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 13 Deportes Iquique 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Curico Unido 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 15 Huachipato 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 O'Higgins 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 Everton v San Luis (0030) O'Higgins v Colo Colo (1600) Huachipato v Audax Italiano (1930) Deportes Antofagasta v Deportes Iquique (2200)