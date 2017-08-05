FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
#World Football
August 5, 2017 / 1:57 AM / in 2 months

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 5        
Union Espanola            1 Universidad Catolica 0  
Palestino                 2 Curico Unido         1  
Universidad de Concepcion 2 Santiago Wanderers   2  
Friday, August 4          
Universidad de Chile      2 Temuco               1  
   Standings                 P W D L F A Pts 
1  Universidad de Chile      2 2 0 0 3 1 6   
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            2 1 1 0 1 0 4   
-------------------------
3  San Luis                  1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
4  Temuco                    2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
-------------------------
5  Audax Italiano            1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
6  Everton                   1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
7  Palestino                 2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
8  Santiago Wanderers        2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
8  Universidad de Concepcion 2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
10 Colo Colo                 1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
10 Deportes Antofagasta      1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
12 Universidad Catolica      2 0 1 1 0 1 1   
13 Deportes Iquique          1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
14 Curico Unido              2 0 0 2 1 3 0   
15 Huachipato                1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
15 O'Higgins                 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, August 6     
Everton              v San Luis         (0030)  
O'Higgins            v Colo Colo        (1600)  
Huachipato           v Audax Italiano   (1930)  
Deportes Antofagasta v Deportes Iquique (2200)

