UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, August 6 Deportes Antofagasta 0 Deportes Iquique 0 Huachipato 2 Audax Italiano 1 O'Higgins 1 Colo Colo 3 Saturday, August 5 Everton 4 San Luis 0 Union Espanola 1 Universidad Catolica 0 Palestino 2 Curico Unido 1 Universidad de Concepcion 2 Santiago Wanderers 2 Friday, August 4 Universidad de Chile 2 Temuco 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Everton 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Universidad de Chile 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 ------------------------- 3 Colo Colo 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Union Espanola 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 ------------------------- 5 Temuco 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 6 Audax Italiano 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 6 Palestino 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Huachipato 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 9 San Luis 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 10 Santiago Wanderers 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 10 Universidad de Concepcion 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 12 Deportes Antofagasta 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 13 Deportes Iquique 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 13 Universidad Catolica 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 15 Curico Unido 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 16 O'Higgins 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana