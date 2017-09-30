FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
September 30, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 19 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Deportes Iquique 0 Universidad de Concepcion 4  
Huachipato       1 Santiago Wanderers        0  
Union Espanola   0 Universidad de Chile      0  
Friday, September 29
Curico Unido     0 Deportes Antofagasta      1  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Union Espanola            8 5 3 0 6  0  18  
-------------------------
2  Deportes Antofagasta      8 4 4 0 6  1  16  
-------------------------
3  Everton                   7 4 3 0 13 5  15  
4  Colo Colo                 7 3 3 1 13 6  12  
-------------------------
5  Universidad de Chile      8 3 3 2 11 13 12  
6  Audax Italiano            7 3 2 2 12 11 11  
7  Universidad de Concepcion 8 2 4 2 9  6  10  
8  Huachipato                8 3 1 4 6  8  10  
9  San Luis                  7 3 0 4 7  11 9   
10 Temuco                    7 2 2 3 6  6  8   
11 Santiago Wanderers        8 1 5 2 7  8  8   
12 Curico Unido              8 2 2 4 5  7  8   
13 Universidad Catolica      7 1 4 2 5  6  7   
14 Deportes Iquique          8 1 3 4 4  9  6   
15 O'Higgins                 7 1 2 4 6  13 5   
16 Palestino                 7 1 1 5 8  14 4   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Saturday, September 30
San Luis             v O'Higgins (2330)  
Sunday, October 1    
Universidad Catolica v Colo Colo (1500)  
Palestino            v Temuco    (1830)  
Audax Italiano       v Everton   (2100)

0 : 0
