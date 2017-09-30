UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 Deportes Iquique 0 Universidad de Concepcion 4 Huachipato 1 Santiago Wanderers 0 Union Espanola 0 Universidad de Chile 0 Friday, September 29 Curico Unido 0 Deportes Antofagasta 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Union Espanola 8 5 3 0 6 0 18 ------------------------- 2 Deportes Antofagasta 8 4 4 0 6 1 16 ------------------------- 3 Everton 7 4 3 0 13 5 15 4 Colo Colo 7 3 3 1 13 6 12 ------------------------- 5 Universidad de Chile 8 3 3 2 11 13 12 6 Audax Italiano 7 3 2 2 12 11 11 7 Universidad de Concepcion 8 2 4 2 9 6 10 8 Huachipato 8 3 1 4 6 8 10 9 San Luis 7 3 0 4 7 11 9 10 Temuco 7 2 2 3 6 6 8 11 Santiago Wanderers 8 1 5 2 7 8 8 12 Curico Unido 8 2 2 4 5 7 8 13 Universidad Catolica 7 1 4 2 5 6 7 14 Deportes Iquique 8 1 3 4 4 9 6 15 O'Higgins 7 1 2 4 6 13 5 16 Palestino 7 1 1 5 8 14 4 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 San Luis v O'Higgins (2330) Sunday, October 1 Universidad Catolica v Colo Colo (1500) Palestino v Temuco (1830) Audax Italiano v Everton (2100)