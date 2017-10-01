UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Audax Italiano 3 Everton 0 Palestino 2 Temuco 2 Universidad Catolica 0 Colo Colo 1 Saturday, September 30 San Luis 2 O'Higgins 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Universidad de Concepcion 4 Huachipato 1 Santiago Wanderers 0 Union Espanola 0 Universidad de Chile 0 Friday, September 29 Curico Unido 0 Deportes Antofagasta 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Union Espanola 8 5 3 0 6 0 18 ------------------------- 2 Deportes Antofagasta 8 4 4 0 6 1 16 ------------------------- 3 Colo Colo 8 4 3 1 14 6 15 4 Everton 8 4 3 1 13 8 15 ------------------------- 5 Audax Italiano 8 4 2 2 15 11 14 6 Universidad de Chile 8 3 3 2 11 13 12 7 San Luis 8 4 0 4 9 12 12 8 Universidad de Concepcion 8 2 4 2 9 6 10 9 Huachipato 8 3 1 4 6 8 10 10 Temuco 8 2 3 3 8 8 9 11 Santiago Wanderers 8 1 5 2 7 8 8 12 Curico Unido 8 2 2 4 5 7 8 13 Universidad Catolica 8 1 4 3 5 7 7 14 Deportes Iquique 8 1 3 4 4 9 6 15 Palestino 8 1 2 5 10 16 5 16 O'Higgins 8 1 2 5 7 15 5 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana