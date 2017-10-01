FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 1:31 AM / in 18 days

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1    
Audax Italiano       3 Everton                   0  
Palestino            2 Temuco                    2  
Universidad Catolica 0 Colo Colo                 1  
Saturday, September 30
San Luis             2 O'Higgins                 1  
Deportes Iquique     0 Universidad de Concepcion 4  
Huachipato           1 Santiago Wanderers        0  
Union Espanola       0 Universidad de Chile      0  
Friday, September 29 
Curico Unido         0 Deportes Antofagasta      1  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Union Espanola            8 5 3 0 6  0  18  
-------------------------
2  Deportes Antofagasta      8 4 4 0 6  1  16  
-------------------------
3  Colo Colo                 8 4 3 1 14 6  15  
4  Everton                   8 4 3 1 13 8  15  
-------------------------
5  Audax Italiano            8 4 2 2 15 11 14  
6  Universidad de Chile      8 3 3 2 11 13 12  
7  San Luis                  8 4 0 4 9  12 12  
8  Universidad de Concepcion 8 2 4 2 9  6  10  
9  Huachipato                8 3 1 4 6  8  10  
10 Temuco                    8 2 3 3 8  8  9   
11 Santiago Wanderers        8 1 5 2 7  8  8   
12 Curico Unido              8 2 2 4 5  7  8   
13 Universidad Catolica      8 1 4 3 5  7  7   
14 Deportes Iquique          8 1 3 4 4  9  6   
15 Palestino                 8 1 2 5 10 16 5   
16 O'Higgins                 8 1 2 5 7  15 5   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

