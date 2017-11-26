UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Deportes Antofagasta 2 Santiago Wanderers 2 Everton 2 Colo Colo 3 Saturday, November 25 Curico Unido 1 Huachipato 0 O'Higgins 3 Universidad Catolica 1 Palestino 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Universidad de Chile 0 Audax Italiano 3 Friday, November 24 San Luis 0 Universidad de Concepcion 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 13 8 3 2 27 11 27 ------------------------- 2 Audax Italiano 13 7 3 3 23 16 24 ------------------------- 3 Union Espanola 12 7 3 2 13 11 24 4 Universidad de Chile 13 7 3 3 17 17 24 ------------------------- 5 Everton 13 6 5 2 23 17 23 6 Deportes Antofagasta 13 5 6 2 12 8 21 7 Temuco 12 5 4 3 12 9 19 8 San Luis 13 5 2 6 13 17 17 9 Universidad de Concepcion 13 3 7 3 14 11 16 10 Huachipato 13 5 1 7 11 13 16 11 Curico Unido 13 4 3 6 8 11 15 12 Santiago Wanderers 13 2 7 4 15 16 13 13 Palestino 13 3 3 7 17 20 12 14 O'Higgins 13 3 3 7 14 23 12 15 Universidad Catolica 13 2 4 7 9 16 10 16 Deportes Iquique 13 1 3 9 6 18 6 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 26 Union Espanola v Temuco (2330)