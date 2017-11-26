FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 12:35 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26  
Deportes Antofagasta 2 Santiago Wanderers        2  
Everton              2 Colo Colo                 3  
Saturday, November 25
Curico Unido         1 Huachipato                0  
O'Higgins            3 Universidad Catolica      1  
Palestino            1 Deportes Iquique          0  
Universidad de Chile 0 Audax Italiano            3  
Friday, November 24  
San Luis             0 Universidad de Concepcion 0  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Colo Colo                 13 8 3 2 27 11 27  
-------------------------
2  Audax Italiano            13 7 3 3 23 16 24  
-------------------------
3  Union Espanola            12 7 3 2 13 11 24  
4  Universidad de Chile      13 7 3 3 17 17 24  
-------------------------
5  Everton                   13 6 5 2 23 17 23  
6  Deportes Antofagasta      13 5 6 2 12 8  21  
7  Temuco                    12 5 4 3 12 9  19  
8  San Luis                  13 5 2 6 13 17 17  
9  Universidad de Concepcion 13 3 7 3 14 11 16  
10 Huachipato                13 5 1 7 11 13 16  
11 Curico Unido              13 4 3 6 8  11 15  
12 Santiago Wanderers        13 2 7 4 15 16 13  
13 Palestino                 13 3 3 7 17 20 12  
14 O'Higgins                 13 3 3 7 14 23 12  
15 Universidad Catolica      13 2 4 7 9  16 10  
16 Deportes Iquique          13 1 3 9 6  18 6   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Sunday, November 26  
Union Espanola       v Temuco (2330)

