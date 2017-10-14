UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Deportes Antofagasta 0 Universidad de Chile 2 Temuco 1 San Luis 1 Palestino 4 Union Espanola 0 Friday, October 13 Everton 1 Curico Unido 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Union Espanola 9 5 3 1 6 4 18 ------------------------- 2 Everton 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 ------------------------- 3 Deportes Antofagasta 9 4 4 1 6 3 16 4 Colo Colo 8 4 3 1 14 6 15 ------------------------- 5 Universidad de Chile 9 4 3 2 13 13 15 6 Audax Italiano 8 4 2 2 15 11 14 7 San Luis 9 4 1 4 10 13 13 8 Universidad de Concepcion 8 2 4 2 9 6 10 9 Temuco 9 2 4 3 9 9 10 10 Huachipato 8 3 1 4 6 8 10 11 Curico Unido 9 2 3 4 6 8 9 12 Santiago Wanderers 8 1 5 2 7 8 8 13 Palestino 9 2 2 5 14 16 8 14 Universidad Catolica 8 1 4 3 5 7 7 15 Deportes Iquique 8 1 3 4 4 9 6 16 O'Higgins 8 1 2 5 7 15 5 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Universidad Catolica v Deportes Iquique (2330) Sunday, October 15 Colo Colo v Santiago Wanderers (1830) Universidad de Concepcion v Huachipato (2100) O'Higgins v Audax Italiano (2330)