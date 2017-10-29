FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 2:02 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29   
Deportes Antofagasta 1 Audax Italiano            1  
Everton              2 Universidad de Concepcion 1  
O'Higgins            0 Santiago Wanderers        3  
Universidad de Chile 1 Universidad Catolica      0  
Saturday, October 28 
Curico Unido         1 San Luis                  0  
Temuco               1 Colo Colo                 0  
Palestino            0 Huachipato                1  
Union Espanola       4 Deportes Iquique          2  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Union Espanola            11 7 3 1 11 6  24  
-------------------------
2  Colo Colo                 11 6 3 2 19 7  21  
-------------------------
3  Universidad de Chile      11 6 3 2 16 14 21  
4  Everton                   11 5 5 1 19 13 20  
-------------------------
5  Deportes Antofagasta      11 5 5 1 10 5  20  
6  Audax Italiano            11 5 3 3 18 16 18  
7  Temuco                    11 4 4 3 11 9  16  
8  Huachipato                11 5 1 5 10 10 16  
9  Universidad de Concepcion 11 3 5 3 13 10 14  
10 San Luis                  11 4 1 6 11 17 13  
11 Santiago Wanderers        11 2 6 3 13 13 12  
12 Curico Unido              11 3 3 5 7  9  12  
13 Universidad Catolica      11 2 4 5 8  11 10  
14 Palestino                 11 2 2 7 15 19 8   
15 Deportes Iquique          11 1 3 7 6  16 6   
16 O'Higgins                 11 1 3 7 10 22 6   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.