Soccer-Capello's Jiangsu making winning start to CSL campaign

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Fabio Capello’s Jiangsu Suning made an impressive start to their 2018 Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign on Sunday, defeating Guizhou Hengfeng 3-1.

Jiangsu, runners-up in the league and cup in 2016 but who were forced to battle relegation last season, had Alex Teixeira to thank for the win as the Brazilian netted twice.

Teixeira put Jiangsu in front after eight minutes and five minutes later Huang Zichang doubled his side’s lead with a fine glancing header before Babacar Trawally halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time.

Teixeira put the result beyond doubt 10 minutes from time but only after his goal was referred to the video assistant referee after initially being ruled out for offside.

“It was an exciting game and I’m very satisfied with the performance on the pitch, especially from the young players,” said Capello, who took over as head coach last summer.“They demonstrated their worth and the result is also very good.

“We had the chance to score more goals but most of all I’m satisfied with the performances of the young players.”

Shandong Luneng gave new coach Li Xiaopeng an early-season boost with a surprise 3-0 victory over Beijing Guoan.

The club from the capital have spent heavily over the winter and are expected to mount a title challenge this year but a brace of goals from Brazilian striker Diego Tardelli within two first-half minutes meant Roger Schmidt’s side left Shandong empty handed. (Editing by Clare Fallon)