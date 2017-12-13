FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bale rescues Real Madrid against Al Jazira
December 13, 2017 / 7:02 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Bale rescues Real Madrid against Al Jazira

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gareth Bale scored with his first touch after coming off the bench to strike the Real Madrid winner as the European champions survived a scare to beat local side Al Jazira 2-1 on Wednesday and reach the Club World Cup final.

Al Jazira’s Brazilian forward Romarinho gave the Abu Dhabi team a shock lead in the 40th minute of an action-packed after heavy favourites Real twice hit the woodwork and had two goals ruled out, one after a long consultation between the referee and his video assistant.

Al Jazira looked to have doubled their lead one minute into the second half but the strike was correctly ruled out for offside and Cristiano Ronaldo eased Real’s nerves by smashing in the equaliser in the 52nd minute.

Real continued to dominate and Karim Benzema twice hit the woodwork before being replaced by Bale, who met Lucas Vazquez’s cutback to roll the ball into the bottom corner in the 82nd minute and book the holders’ place in Sunday’s final against South American champions Gremio of Brazil. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
