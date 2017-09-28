FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings
#World Football
September 28, 2017 / 12:55 AM / in 21 days

Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, September 27
Atletico Nacional 3 Cortulua 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Santa Fe               13 10 1 2 16 5  31  
2  Atletico Nacional      14 9  1 4 20 10 28  
3  Atletico Junior        12 8  1 3 21 7  25  
4  La Equidad             13 5  5 3 17 13 20  
5  Cortulua               14 6  2 6 13 19 20  
6  Independiente Medellin 13 5  4 4 14 11 19  
7  Millonarios            13 5  4 4 13 11 19  
8  Deportivo Cali         13 5  3 5 19 20 18  
-------------------------
9  Tolima                 13 5  3 5 14 15 18  
10 Envigado               13 5  2 6 13 18 17  
11 Tigres                 13 5  2 6 10 16 17  
12 Jaguares               13 4  4 5 13 11 16  
13 America                13 4  4 5 11 12 16  
14 Atletico Huila         12 3  5 4 14 15 14  
15 Bucaramanga            13 4  2 7 13 15 14  
16 Pasto                  13 4  2 7 17 20 14  
17 Alianza Petrolera      12 4  2 6 13 18 14  
18 Once Caldas            13 3  5 5 11 16 14  
19 Patriotas Boyaca       12 2  7 3 10 11 13  
20 Rionegro Aguilas       13 2  3 8 7  16 9   
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, September 30
Millonarios          v Envigado               (0100)  
Rionegro Aguilas     v Santa Fe               (2015)  
Tolima               v Independiente Medellin (2230)  
Atletico Nacional    v Atletico Huila         (2300)  
Sunday, October 1    
Atletico Junior      v Deportivo Cali         (0045)  
Jaguares             v Tigres                 (2015)  
America              v Cortulua               (2215)  
La Equidad           v Patriotas Boyaca       (2230)  
Monday, October 2    
Pasto                v Bucaramanga            (0030)  
Tuesday, October 3   
Alianza Petrolera    v Once Caldas            (0100)

