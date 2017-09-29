Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Wednesday Saturday, September 30 Tolima Independiente Medellin Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Santa Fe 13 10 1 2 16 5 31 2 Atletico Nacional 14 9 1 4 20 10 28 3 Atletico Junior 12 8 1 3 21 7 25 4 La Equidad 13 5 5 3 17 13 20 5 Cortulua 14 6 2 6 13 19 20 6 Independiente Medellin 13 5 4 4 14 11 19 7 Millonarios 13 5 4 4 13 11 19 8 Deportivo Cali 13 5 3 5 19 20 18 ------------------------- 9 Tolima 13 5 3 5 14 15 18 10 Envigado 13 5 2 6 13 18 17 11 Tigres 13 5 2 6 10 16 17 12 Jaguares 13 4 4 5 13 11 16 13 America 13 4 4 5 11 12 16 14 Atletico Huila 12 3 5 4 14 15 14 15 Bucaramanga 13 4 2 7 13 15 14 16 Pasto 13 4 2 7 17 20 14 17 Alianza Petrolera 12 4 2 6 13 18 14 18 Once Caldas 13 3 5 5 11 16 14 19 Patriotas Boyaca 12 2 7 3 10 11 13 20 Rionegro Aguilas 13 2 3 8 7 16 9 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Millonarios v Envigado (0100) Rionegro Aguilas v Santa Fe (2015) Tolima v Independiente Medellin (2230) Postponed Atletico Nacional v Atletico Huila (2300) Sunday, October 1 Atletico Junior v Deportivo Cali (0045) Jaguares v Tigres (2015) America v Cortulua (2215) La Equidad v Patriotas Boyaca (2230) Monday, October 2 Pasto v Bucaramanga (0030) Tuesday, October 3 Alianza Petrolera v Once Caldas (0100)