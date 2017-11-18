Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Saturday Saturday, November 18 America 1 Bucaramanga 0 Atletico Huila 1 Tigres 0 Atletico Nacional 0 Independiente Medellin 0 Envigado 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Jaguares 2 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Once Caldas 2 Cortulua 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 20 12 2 6 25 12 38 2 Santa Fe 19 11 5 3 21 10 38 3 Atletico Junior 19 11 3 5 31 15 36 4 Millonarios 19 9 6 4 21 13 33 5 America 20 8 7 5 19 15 31 6 La Equidad 19 7 9 3 25 17 30 7 Tolima 19 8 6 5 24 20 30 8 Jaguares 20 7 7 6 25 21 28 ------------------------- 9 Independiente Medellin 20 7 6 7 23 20 27 10 Atletico Huila 20 7 6 7 21 23 27 11 Envigado 20 7 5 8 19 23 26 12 Tigres 20 7 5 8 13 19 26 13 Cortulua 20 7 3 10 17 28 24 14 Deportivo Cali 19 6 5 8 24 27 23 15 Pasto 19 6 3 10 25 28 21 16 Patriotas Boyaca 20 4 9 7 19 25 21 17 Once Caldas 20 5 6 9 16 24 21 18 Bucaramanga 20 4 6 10 18 24 18 19 Rionegro Aguilas 20 4 6 10 16 26 18 20 Alianza Petrolera 19 5 3 11 16 28 18 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 18 Alianza Petrolera v Santa Fe (2300) Millonarios v Deportivo Cali (2310) Sunday, November 19 Atletico Junior v Pasto (0100) Monday, November 20 La Equidad v Tolima (0030)