FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
BUSINESS
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
UK
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 18, 2017 / 10:50 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
America           1 Bucaramanga            0  
Atletico Huila    1 Tigres                 0  
Atletico Nacional 0 Independiente Medellin 0  
Envigado          0 Patriotas Boyaca       0  
Jaguares          2 Rionegro Aguilas       0  
Once Caldas       2 Cortulua               1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Atletico Nacional      20 12 2 6  25 12 38  
2  Santa Fe               19 11 5 3  21 10 38  
3  Atletico Junior        19 11 3 5  31 15 36  
4  Millonarios            19 9  6 4  21 13 33  
5  America                20 8  7 5  19 15 31  
6  La Equidad             19 7  9 3  25 17 30  
7  Tolima                 19 8  6 5  24 20 30  
8  Jaguares               20 7  7 6  25 21 28  
-------------------------
9  Independiente Medellin 20 7  6 7  23 20 27  
10 Atletico Huila         20 7  6 7  21 23 27  
11 Envigado               20 7  5 8  19 23 26  
12 Tigres                 20 7  5 8  13 19 26  
13 Cortulua               20 7  3 10 17 28 24  
14 Deportivo Cali         19 6  5 8  24 27 23  
15 Pasto                  19 6  3 10 25 28 21  
16 Patriotas Boyaca       20 4  9 7  19 25 21  
17 Once Caldas            20 5  6 9  16 24 21  
18 Bucaramanga            20 4  6 10 18 24 18  
19 Rionegro Aguilas       20 4  6 10 16 26 18  
20 Alianza Petrolera      19 5  3 11 16 28 18  
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Saturday, November 18
Alianza Petrolera    v Santa Fe       (2300)  
Millonarios          v Deportivo Cali (2310)  
Sunday, November 19  
Atletico Junior      v Pasto          (0100)  
Monday, November 20  
La Equidad           v Tolima         (0030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.