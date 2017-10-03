Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Oct 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Monday Monday, October 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Once Caldas 1 Jaguares 1 Tigres 0 Sunday, October 1 America 2 Cortulua 1 Pasto 0 Bucaramanga 0 La Equidad 4 Patriotas Boyaca 1 Saturday, September 30 Atletico Nacional 1 Atletico Huila 0 Tolima Independiente Medellin Postponed Atletico Junior 1 Deportivo Cali 0 Rionegro Aguilas 2 Santa Fe 1 Friday, September 29 Millonarios 1 Envigado 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 15 10 1 4 21 10 31 2 Santa Fe 14 10 1 3 17 7 31 3 Atletico Junior 13 9 1 3 22 7 28 4 La Equidad 14 6 5 3 21 14 23 5 Millonarios 14 6 4 4 14 11 22 6 Cortulua 15 6 2 7 14 21 20 7 Jaguares 14 5 4 5 14 11 19 8 Independiente Medellin 13 5 4 4 14 11 19 ------------------------- 9 America 14 5 4 5 13 13 19 10 Tolima 13 5 3 5 14 15 18 11 Deportivo Cali 14 5 3 6 19 21 18 12 Once Caldas 14 4 5 5 12 16 17 13 Envigado 14 5 2 7 13 19 17 14 Tigres 14 5 2 7 10 17 17 15 Bucaramanga 14 4 3 7 13 15 15 16 Pasto 14 4 3 7 17 20 15 17 Atletico Huila 13 3 5 5 14 16 14 18 Alianza Petrolera 13 4 2 7 13 19 14 19 Patriotas Boyaca 13 2 7 4 11 15 13 20 Rionegro Aguilas 14 3 3 8 9 17 12 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Tolima v Independiente Medellin (2230) Postponed