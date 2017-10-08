Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Saturday Saturday, October 7 Tolima 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Atletico Huila Alianza Petrolera Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 15 10 1 4 21 10 31 2 Santa Fe 14 10 1 3 17 7 31 3 Atletico Junior 13 9 1 3 22 7 28 4 La Equidad 14 6 5 3 21 14 23 5 Millonarios 14 6 4 4 14 11 22 6 Tolima 14 6 3 5 16 16 21 7 Cortulua 15 6 2 7 14 21 20 8 Jaguares 14 5 4 5 14 11 19 ------------------------- 9 Independiente Medellin 14 5 4 5 15 13 19 10 America 14 5 4 5 13 13 19 11 Deportivo Cali 14 5 3 6 19 21 18 12 Once Caldas 14 4 5 5 12 16 17 13 Envigado 14 5 2 7 13 19 17 14 Tigres 14 5 2 7 10 17 17 15 Bucaramanga 14 4 3 7 13 15 15 16 Pasto 14 4 3 7 17 20 15 17 Atletico Huila 13 3 5 5 14 16 14 18 Alianza Petrolera 13 4 2 7 13 19 14 19 Patriotas Boyaca 13 2 7 4 11 15 13 20 Rionegro Aguilas 14 3 3 8 9 17 12 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 7 Atletico Huila v Alianza Petrolera (2015) Postponed