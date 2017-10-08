FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings
#World Football
October 8, 2017 / 2:27 AM / in 12 days

Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 7
Tolima         2 Independiente Medellin 1           
Atletico Huila   Alianza Petrolera        Postponed 
   Standings              P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Atletico Nacional      15 10 1 4 21 10 31  
2  Santa Fe               14 10 1 3 17 7  31  
3  Atletico Junior        13 9  1 3 22 7  28  
4  La Equidad             14 6  5 3 21 14 23  
5  Millonarios            14 6  4 4 14 11 22  
6  Tolima                 14 6  3 5 16 16 21  
7  Cortulua               15 6  2 7 14 21 20  
8  Jaguares               14 5  4 5 14 11 19  
-------------------------
9  Independiente Medellin 14 5  4 5 15 13 19  
10 America                14 5  4 5 13 13 19  
11 Deportivo Cali         14 5  3 6 19 21 18  
12 Once Caldas            14 4  5 5 12 16 17  
13 Envigado               14 5  2 7 13 19 17  
14 Tigres                 14 5  2 7 10 17 17  
15 Bucaramanga            14 4  3 7 13 15 15  
16 Pasto                  14 4  3 7 17 20 15  
17 Atletico Huila         13 3  5 5 14 16 14  
18 Alianza Petrolera      13 4  2 7 13 19 14  
19 Patriotas Boyaca       13 2  7 4 11 15 13  
20 Rionegro Aguilas       14 3  3 8 9  17 12  
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                      
Saturday, October 7  
Atletico Huila       v Alianza Petrolera (2015) Postponed

