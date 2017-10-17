Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Monday Monday, October 16 Once Caldas 0 Atletico Nacional 1 Sunday, October 15 Cortulua Alianza Petrolera Postponed Deportivo Cali 1 La Equidad 1 Independiente Medellin 1 Atletico Junior 2 Saturday, October 14 Bucaramanga Rionegro Aguilas Postponed Patriotas Boyaca 2 Jaguares 2 Atletico Huila Millonarios Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 16 11 1 4 22 10 34 2 Atletico Junior 14 10 1 3 24 8 31 3 Santa Fe 14 10 1 3 17 7 31 4 La Equidad 15 6 6 3 22 15 24 5 Millonarios 14 6 4 4 14 11 22 6 Tolima 14 6 3 5 16 16 21 7 Jaguares 15 5 5 5 16 13 20 8 Cortulua 15 6 2 7 14 21 20 ------------------------- 9 Independiente Medellin 15 5 4 6 16 15 19 10 America 14 5 4 5 13 13 19 11 Deportivo Cali 15 5 4 6 20 22 19 12 Once Caldas 15 4 5 6 12 17 17 13 Envigado 14 5 2 7 13 19 17 14 Tigres 14 5 2 7 10 17 17 15 Bucaramanga 14 4 3 7 13 15 15 16 Pasto 14 4 3 7 17 20 15 17 Atletico Huila 13 3 5 5 14 16 14 18 Patriotas Boyaca 14 2 8 4 13 17 14 19 Alianza Petrolera 13 4 2 7 13 19 14 20 Rionegro Aguilas 14 3 3 8 9 17 12 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Atletico Huila v Millonarios (2015) Postponed Sunday, October 15 Bucaramanga v Rionegro Aguilas (0045) Postponed Cortulua v Alianza Petrolera (2230) Postponed