FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 20, 2017 / 2:45 AM / 5 days ago

Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Thursday 
Thursday, October 19
Tigres 0 America 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Atletico Nacional      16 11 1 4 22 10 34  
2  Atletico Junior        14 10 1 3 24 8  31  
3  Santa Fe               14 10 1 3 17 7  31  
4  La Equidad             15 6  6 3 22 15 24  
5  Millonarios            14 6  4 4 14 11 22  
6  Tolima                 14 6  3 5 16 16 21  
7  Jaguares               15 5  5 5 16 13 20  
8  America                15 5  5 5 13 13 20  
-------------------------
9  Cortulua               15 6  2 7 14 21 20  
10 Independiente Medellin 15 5  4 6 16 15 19  
11 Deportivo Cali         15 5  4 6 20 22 19  
12 Tigres                 15 5  3 7 10 17 18  
13 Once Caldas            15 4  5 6 12 17 17  
14 Envigado               14 5  2 7 13 19 17  
15 Bucaramanga            14 4  3 7 13 15 15  
16 Pasto                  14 4  3 7 17 20 15  
17 Atletico Huila         13 3  5 5 14 16 14  
18 Patriotas Boyaca       14 2  8 4 13 17 14  
19 Alianza Petrolera      13 4  2 7 13 19 14  
20 Rionegro Aguilas       14 3  3 8 9  17 12  
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, October 21 
Envigado             v Atletico Huila         (2015)  
Tolima               v Bucaramanga            (2230)  
La Equidad           v Independiente Medellin (2300)  
Sunday, October 22   
Atletico Junior      v Santa Fe               (0045)  
Jaguares             v Deportivo Cali         (2015)  
Millonarios          v Once Caldas            (2215)  
Alianza Petrolera    v Tigres                 (2230)  
Monday, October 23   
Rionegro Aguilas     v Pasto                  (0030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.