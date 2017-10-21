Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Envigado 1 Atletico Huila 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 16 11 1 4 22 10 34 2 Atletico Junior 14 10 1 3 24 8 31 3 Santa Fe 14 10 1 3 17 7 31 4 La Equidad 15 6 6 3 22 15 24 5 Millonarios 14 6 4 4 14 11 22 6 Tolima 14 6 3 5 16 16 21 7 Jaguares 15 5 5 5 16 13 20 8 America 15 5 5 5 13 13 20 ------------------------- 9 Cortulua 15 6 2 7 14 21 20 10 Independiente Medellin 15 5 4 6 16 15 19 11 Deportivo Cali 15 5 4 6 20 22 19 12 Tigres 15 5 3 7 10 17 18 13 Atletico Huila 14 4 5 5 16 17 17 14 Once Caldas 15 4 5 6 12 17 17 15 Envigado 15 5 2 8 14 21 17 16 Bucaramanga 14 4 3 7 13 15 15 17 Pasto 14 4 3 7 17 20 15 18 Patriotas Boyaca 14 2 8 4 13 17 14 19 Alianza Petrolera 13 4 2 7 13 19 14 20 Rionegro Aguilas 14 3 3 8 9 17 12 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Tolima v Bucaramanga (2230) La Equidad v Independiente Medellin (2300) Sunday, October 22 Atletico Junior v Santa Fe (0045) Jaguares v Deportivo Cali (2015) Millonarios v Once Caldas (2215) Alianza Petrolera v Tigres (2230) Monday, October 23 Rionegro Aguilas v Pasto (0030)