Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Monday Monday, September 18 Bucaramanga 1 Independiente Medellin 1 Sunday, September 17 America 3 Atletico Huila 1 Santa Fe 1 Pasto 0 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Deportivo Cali 1 Saturday, September 16 Alianza Petrolera 1 Envigado 2 Atletico Nacional 3 Millonarios 2 Atletico Junior 2 Tigres 0 Jaguares 1 Once Caldas 0 Friday, September 15 Tolima 2 Patriotas Boyaca 1 La Equidad 3 Cortulua 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Santa Fe 12 10 1 1 15 3 31 2 Atletico Junior 12 8 1 3 21 7 25 3 Atletico Nacional 11 7 1 3 15 8 22 4 Cortulua 12 6 2 4 12 13 20 5 Independiente Medellin 12 5 4 3 13 9 19 6 Deportivo Cali 12 5 3 4 18 18 18 7 La Equidad 12 4 5 3 14 13 17 8 Envigado 12 5 2 5 13 16 17 ------------------------- 9 Tigres 12 5 2 5 10 13 17 10 Millonarios 12 4 4 4 12 11 16 11 America 12 4 3 5 11 12 15 12 Tolima 12 4 3 5 12 14 15 13 Atletico Huila 12 3 5 4 14 15 14 14 Alianza Petrolera 12 4 2 6 13 18 14 15 Jaguares 12 3 4 5 10 10 13 16 Patriotas Boyaca 12 2 7 3 10 11 13 17 Once Caldas 12 3 4 5 11 16 13 18 Bucaramanga 12 3 2 7 11 14 11 19 Pasto 11 3 2 6 15 19 11 20 Rionegro Aguilas 12 1 3 8 5 15 6 1-8: Championship play-off