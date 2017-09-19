FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings
#World Football
September 19, 2017 / 3:00 AM / in a month

Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Monday 
Monday, September 18
Bucaramanga       1 Independiente Medellin 1  
Sunday, September 17
America           3 Atletico Huila         1  
Santa Fe          1 Pasto                  0  
Rionegro Aguilas  0 Deportivo Cali         1  
Saturday, September 16
Alianza Petrolera 1 Envigado               2  
Atletico Nacional 3 Millonarios            2  
Atletico Junior   2 Tigres                 0  
Jaguares          1 Once Caldas            0  
Friday, September 15
Tolima            2 Patriotas Boyaca       1  
La Equidad        3 Cortulua               0  
   Standings              P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Santa Fe               12 10 1 1 15 3  31  
2  Atletico Junior        12 8  1 3 21 7  25  
3  Atletico Nacional      11 7  1 3 15 8  22  
4  Cortulua               12 6  2 4 12 13 20  
5  Independiente Medellin 12 5  4 3 13 9  19  
6  Deportivo Cali         12 5  3 4 18 18 18  
7  La Equidad             12 4  5 3 14 13 17  
8  Envigado               12 5  2 5 13 16 17  
-------------------------
9  Tigres                 12 5  2 5 10 13 17  
10 Millonarios            12 4  4 4 12 11 16  
11 America                12 4  3 5 11 12 15  
12 Tolima                 12 4  3 5 12 14 15  
13 Atletico Huila         12 3  5 4 14 15 14  
14 Alianza Petrolera      12 4  2 6 13 18 14  
15 Jaguares               12 3  4 5 10 10 13  
16 Patriotas Boyaca       12 2  7 3 10 11 13  
17 Once Caldas            12 3  4 5 11 16 13  
18 Bucaramanga            12 3  2 7 11 14 11  
19 Pasto                  11 3  2 6 15 19 11  
20 Rionegro Aguilas       12 1  3 8 5  15 6   
1-8: Championship play-off

