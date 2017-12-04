FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Colombian championship quarter-final results
#World Football
December 4, 2017 / 12:33 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Colombian championship quarter-final results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Colombian championship Quarter-final second leg matches on Sunday 
Quarter-final
Sunday, December 3, second leg
Atletico Junior   - America 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 2-4) 
First leg: America - Atletico Junior 0-0. America win 4-2 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate.
Atletico Nacional - Tolima  2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-1, penalty shootout: 1-3) 
First leg: Tolima - Atletico Nacional 1-0. Tolima win 3-1 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate.

