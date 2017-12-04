Soccer-Colombian championship quarter-final results

Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Colombian championship Quarter-final second leg matches on Sunday Quarter-final Sunday, December 3, second leg Atletico Junior - America 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 2-4) First leg: America - Atletico Junior 0-0. America win 4-2 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate. Atletico Nacional - Tolima 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-1, penalty shootout: 1-3) First leg: Tolima - Atletico Nacional 1-0. Tolima win 3-1 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate.