UPDATE 1-Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Saturday, September 30 Atletico Nacional 1 Atletico Huila 0 Tolima Independiente Medellin Postponed Atletico Junior 1 Deportivo Cali 0 Rionegro Aguilas 2 Santa Fe 1 Friday, September 29 Millonarios 1 Envigado 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 15 10 1 4 21 10 31 2 Santa Fe 14 10 1 3 17 7 31 3 Atletico Junior 13 9 1 3 22 7 28 4 Millonarios 14 6 4 4 14 11 22 5 La Equidad 13 5 5 3 17 13 20 6 Cortulua 14 6 2 6 13 19 20 7 Independiente Medellin 13 5 4 4 14 11 19 8 Tolima 13 5 3 5 14 15 18 ------------------------- 9 Deportivo Cali 14 5 3 6 19 21 18 10 Envigado 14 5 2 7 13 19 17 11 Tigres 13 5 2 6 10 16 17 12 Jaguares 13 4 4 5 13 11 16 13 America 13 4 4 5 11 12 16 14 Atletico Huila 13 3 5 5 14 16 14 15 Bucaramanga 13 4 2 7 13 15 14 16 Pasto 13 4 2 7 17 20 14 17 Alianza Petrolera 12 4 2 6 13 18 14 18 Once Caldas 13 3 5 5 11 16 14 19 Patriotas Boyaca 12 2 7 3 10 11 13 20 Rionegro Aguilas 14 3 3 8 9 17 12 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Tolima v Independiente Medellin (2230) Postponed Sunday, October 1 Jaguares v Tigres (2015) America v Cortulua (2215) La Equidad v Patriotas Boyaca (2230) Monday, October 2 Pasto v Bucaramanga (0030) Tuesday, October 3 Alianza Petrolera v Once Caldas (0100)