UPDATE 1-Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday 
Saturday, September 30
Atletico Nacional 1 Atletico Huila         0           
Tolima              Independiente Medellin   Postponed 
Atletico Junior   1 Deportivo Cali         0           
Rionegro Aguilas  2 Santa Fe               1           
Friday, September 29
Millonarios       1 Envigado               0           
   Standings              P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Atletico Nacional      15 10 1 4 21 10 31  
2  Santa Fe               14 10 1 3 17 7  31  
3  Atletico Junior        13 9  1 3 22 7  28  
4  Millonarios            14 6  4 4 14 11 22  
5  La Equidad             13 5  5 3 17 13 20  
6  Cortulua               14 6  2 6 13 19 20  
7  Independiente Medellin 13 5  4 4 14 11 19  
8  Tolima                 13 5  3 5 14 15 18  
-------------------------
9  Deportivo Cali         14 5  3 6 19 21 18  
10 Envigado               14 5  2 7 13 19 17  
11 Tigres                 13 5  2 6 10 16 17  
12 Jaguares               13 4  4 5 13 11 16  
13 America                13 4  4 5 11 12 16  
14 Atletico Huila         13 3  5 5 14 16 14  
15 Bucaramanga            13 4  2 7 13 15 14  
16 Pasto                  13 4  2 7 17 20 14  
17 Alianza Petrolera      12 4  2 6 13 18 14  
18 Once Caldas            13 3  5 5 11 16 14  
19 Patriotas Boyaca       12 2  7 3 10 11 13  
20 Rionegro Aguilas       14 3  3 8 9  17 12  
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                           
Saturday, September 30
Tolima               v Independiente Medellin (2230) Postponed 
Sunday, October 1    
Jaguares             v Tigres                 (2015)           
America              v Cortulua               (2215)           
La Equidad           v Patriotas Boyaca       (2230)           
Monday, October 2    
Pasto                v Bucaramanga            (0030)           
Tuesday, October 3   
Alianza Petrolera    v Once Caldas            (0100)

