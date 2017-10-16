FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings
October 16, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15     
Cortulua                 Alianza Petrolera   Postponed 
Deportivo Cali         1 La Equidad        1           
Independiente Medellin 1 Atletico Junior   2           
Saturday, October 14   
Bucaramanga              Rionegro Aguilas    Postponed 
Patriotas Boyaca       2 Jaguares          2           
Atletico Huila           Millonarios         Postponed 
   Standings              P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Atletico Junior        14 10 1 3 24 8  31  
2  Atletico Nacional      15 10 1 4 21 10 31  
3  Santa Fe               14 10 1 3 17 7  31  
4  La Equidad             15 6  6 3 22 15 24  
5  Millonarios            14 6  4 4 14 11 22  
6  Tolima                 14 6  3 5 16 16 21  
7  Jaguares               15 5  5 5 16 13 20  
8  Cortulua               15 6  2 7 14 21 20  
-------------------------
9  Independiente Medellin 15 5  4 6 16 15 19  
10 America                14 5  4 5 13 13 19  
11 Deportivo Cali         15 5  4 6 20 22 19  
12 Once Caldas            14 4  5 5 12 16 17  
13 Envigado               14 5  2 7 13 19 17  
14 Tigres                 14 5  2 7 10 17 17  
15 Bucaramanga            14 4  3 7 13 15 15  
16 Pasto                  14 4  3 7 17 20 15  
17 Atletico Huila         13 3  5 5 14 16 14  
18 Patriotas Boyaca       14 2  8 4 13 17 14  
19 Alianza Petrolera      13 4  2 7 13 19 14  
20 Rionegro Aguilas       14 3  3 8 9  17 12  
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                      
Saturday, October 14 
Atletico Huila       v Millonarios       (2015) Postponed 
Sunday, October 15   
Bucaramanga          v Rionegro Aguilas  (0045) Postponed 
Cortulua             v Alianza Petrolera (2230) Postponed 
Tuesday, October 17  
Once Caldas          v Atletico Nacional (0045)

