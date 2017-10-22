FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 12:33 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Jaguares        3 Deportivo Cali         2  
Saturday, October 21
Tolima          1 Bucaramanga            0  
Atletico Junior 0 Santa Fe               1  
La Equidad      2 Independiente Medellin 2  
Envigado        1 Atletico Huila         2  
   Standings              P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Atletico Nacional      16 11 1 4 22 10 34  
2  Santa Fe               15 11 1 3 18 7  34  
3  Atletico Junior        15 10 1 4 24 9  31  
4  La Equidad             16 6  7 3 24 17 25  
5  Tolima                 15 7  3 5 17 16 24  
6  Jaguares               16 6  5 5 19 15 23  
7  Millonarios            14 6  4 4 14 11 22  
8  Independiente Medellin 16 5  5 6 18 17 20  
-------------------------
9  America                15 5  5 5 13 13 20  
10 Cortulua               15 6  2 7 14 21 20  
11 Deportivo Cali         16 5  4 7 22 25 19  
12 Tigres                 15 5  3 7 10 17 18  
13 Atletico Huila         14 4  5 5 16 17 17  
14 Once Caldas            15 4  5 6 12 17 17  
15 Envigado               15 5  2 8 14 21 17  
16 Pasto                  14 4  3 7 17 20 15  
17 Bucaramanga            15 4  3 8 13 16 15  
18 Patriotas Boyaca       14 2  8 4 13 17 14  
19 Alianza Petrolera      13 4  2 7 13 19 14  
20 Rionegro Aguilas       14 3  3 8 9  17 12  
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Sunday, October 22   
Millonarios          v Once Caldas (2215)  
Alianza Petrolera    v Tigres      (2230)  
Monday, October 23   
Rionegro Aguilas     v Pasto       (0030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.