UPDATE 3-Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila ii results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Jaguares 3 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, October 21 Tolima 1 Bucaramanga 0 Atletico Junior 0 Santa Fe 1 La Equidad 2 Independiente Medellin 2 Envigado 1 Atletico Huila 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 16 11 1 4 22 10 34 2 Santa Fe 15 11 1 3 18 7 34 3 Atletico Junior 15 10 1 4 24 9 31 4 La Equidad 16 6 7 3 24 17 25 5 Tolima 15 7 3 5 17 16 24 6 Jaguares 16 6 5 5 19 15 23 7 Millonarios 14 6 4 4 14 11 22 8 Independiente Medellin 16 5 5 6 18 17 20 ------------------------- 9 America 15 5 5 5 13 13 20 10 Cortulua 15 6 2 7 14 21 20 11 Deportivo Cali 16 5 4 7 22 25 19 12 Tigres 15 5 3 7 10 17 18 13 Atletico Huila 14 4 5 5 16 17 17 14 Once Caldas 15 4 5 6 12 17 17 15 Envigado 15 5 2 8 14 21 17 16 Pasto 14 4 3 7 17 20 15 17 Bucaramanga 15 4 3 8 13 16 15 18 Patriotas Boyaca 14 2 8 4 13 17 14 19 Alianza Petrolera 13 4 2 7 13 19 14 20 Rionegro Aguilas 14 3 3 8 9 17 12 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Millonarios v Once Caldas (2215) Alianza Petrolera v Tigres (2230) Monday, October 23 Rionegro Aguilas v Pasto (0030)