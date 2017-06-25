FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Chile into semis after draw with profligate Australia
June 25, 2017 / 5:36 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Chile into semis after draw with profligate Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Chile reached the Confederations Cup semi-finals on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Australia, who muscled the South Americans out of their stride but exited the tournament after wasting their chances.

Chile capitalised on a defensive mistake to equalise through substitute Martin Rodriguez in the 67th minute of the Group B game after Australia took the lead with a James Troisi goal in the 42nd.

Australia, needing a two-goal win to qualify, squandered an opportunity to go two ahead before halftime when Trent Sainsbury volleyed wildly over with the goal at his mercy.

The Australians, with forward Tim Cahill making his 100th appearance, missed further chances in the second half.

Chile, who face European champions Portugal in the last four on Wednesday in Kazan, came second in the group with five points, two behind Germany and three ahead of Australia in third. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

