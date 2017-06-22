FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australia, Cameroon hopes look tenuous after tie
#World Football
June 22, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Australia, Cameroon hopes look tenuous after tie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 22 (Reuters) - Australia and Cameroon played out a 1-1 stalemate at the Confederations Cup on Thursday that further dents both countries’ hopes of progressing in the eight-team tournament in Russia.

Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa had Cameroon ahead with the last touch of the first half, but a Mark Milligan penalty on the hour mark ensured a first point for both in Group B at the new Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Australia play Chile in Moscow on Sunday and Cameroon face off against Germany at the same time in Sochi in their final pool matches.

But the chances for both the African and Asian champions to finish in the top two and progress to the semifinals look slim after they lost their opening encounters at the start of the week. (Reporting By Mark Gleeson; Editing by Gareth Jones)

