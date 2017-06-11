FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-Cameroon's Oyongo to miss Confederations Cup
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 11, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Cameroon's Oyongo to miss Confederations Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YAOUNDE, June 11 (Reuters) - Cameroon fullback Ambroise Oyongo will miss the Confederations Cup in Russia after suffering a serious knee injury in their African Nations Cup qualifier against Morocco, the country’s football federation said on Sunday.

Oyongo, 25, ruptured knee tendons while attempting to trap the ball early in Saturday's game, which Cameroon won 1-0.

He will be flown to Canada for surgery after Cameroon consulted his club Montreal Impact immediately after the game, the federation added.

Oyongo, who moved to Major League Soccer from Cameroon club Coton Sport three years ago, was an ever present for Cameroon as they won the Nations Cup in Gabon at the start of the year, which secured their spot in the Confederations Cup.

Cameroon play their opening game against Chile in Moscow next Sunday. They also face Australia in St Petersburg on June 22 and Germany on June 25 in Sochi.

A replacement for Oyongo is expected to be named later on Sunday as Cameroon head to Spain for a friendly against Colombia in Madrid on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.