Soccer-Cameroon's Oyongo to miss Confederations Cup

YAOUNDE, June 11 (Reuters) - Cameroon fullback Ambroise Oyongo will miss the Confederations Cup in Russia after suffering a serious knee injury in their African Nations Cup qualifier against Morocco, the country’s football federation said on Sunday.

Oyongo, 25, ruptured knee tendons while attempting to trap the ball early in Saturday's game, which Cameroon won 1-0.

He will be flown to Canada for surgery after Cameroon consulted his club Montreal Impact immediately after the game, the federation added.

Oyongo, who moved to Major League Soccer from Cameroon club Coton Sport three years ago, was an ever present for Cameroon as they won the Nations Cup in Gabon at the start of the year, which secured their spot in the Confederations Cup.

Cameroon play their opening game against Chile in Moscow next Sunday. They also face Australia in St Petersburg on June 22 and Germany on June 25 in Sochi.

A replacement for Oyongo is expected to be named later on Sunday as Cameroon head to Spain for a friendly against Colombia in Madrid on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)