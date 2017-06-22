FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
June 22, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Sanchez breaks Chile scoring record in Germany draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia, June 22 (Reuters) - Alexis Sanchez became Chile's all-time leading scorer when he grabbed an early goal in their 1-1 draw against Germany at the Confederations Cup on Thursday.

Lars Stindl equalised for the world champions just before halftime although the game petered out in the second half as the high-octane Chileans appeared to run out of gas.

The result left both teams level at the top of Group B with four points each from their opening two games, although Chile have the better goal difference. Australia and Cameroon have a point apiece after their 1-1 draw earlier on Thursday.

Sanchez's goal was his 38th for Chile as he overtook the previous record held by Marcelo Salas. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)

