a month ago
Soccer-Ronaldo sets Portugal on way to Confederations Cup semis
June 24, 2017 / 5:14 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Ronaldo sets Portugal on way to Confederations Cup semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo swept home a penalty to set Portugal on the way to a typically efficient 4-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday which guaranteed their place in the Confederations Cup semi-finals.

Ronaldo struck in the 33rd minute, his 75th goal for his country, and Bernardo Silva put the European champions in the driving seat with the second four minutes later. Andre Silva and Nani added the other goals in the last 10 minutes.

Portugal defender Pepe will miss the semi-final after being booked for a reckless challenge in the middle of the field in the second half, his second yellow card of the tournament.

Portugal topped Group A with seven points from three games, ahead of Mexico on goal difference after the CONCACAF champions beat hosts Russia 2-1. New Zealand finished bottom of the group after losing all three games. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

