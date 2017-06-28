FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Shootout hero Bravo sends Chile into final after 0-0 draw
#World Football
June 28, 2017 / 8:54 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Shootout hero Bravo sends Chile into final after 0-0 draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia, June 28 (Reuters) - Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo saved three successive penalties to give them a 3-0 shootout win over Portugal after their Confederations Cup semi-final had ended goalless on Wednesday.

Bravo stopped Portugal's first three spot kicks from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani while Chile converted their first three kicks to win the clash of South American and European champions.

The result was justice for Chile after they hit the woodwork with two successive shots in the dying seconds of extra time.

There was also controversy shortly before that when Chile winger Alexis Sanchez went down in the box under a Jose Fonte tackle but the referee did not consult the Video Assistant Referees (VARs), even though contact seemed to be made.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis

