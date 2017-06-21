Soccer-Ronaldo header gives Portugal 1-0 win over hosts Russia

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
June 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a header to spoil Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev's 100th cap as Portugal beat the hosts 1-0 in Confederations Cup Group A on Wednesday.

Portugal showed their offensive prowess in the eighth minute when Ronaldo headed a precise cross by Raphael Guerreiro over Akinfeev's gloves.

With the Spartak Stadium nearly full with 42,759 spectators in attendance, a re-energised Russia team created chances in the second half but were unable to capitalise against the European champions.

Russia take on Mexico on Saturday in their last group game and Portugal face New Zealand the same day. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond)

