a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Libertadores Cup last 16 results
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
#World Football
July 7, 2017 / 12:17 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Libertadores Cup last 16 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday 
Last 16
Friday, July 7, first leg
Emelec (Ecuador)             - San Lorenzo (Argentina)   0-1 (halftime: 0-1) 
Nacional M. (Uruguay)        - Botafogo (Brazil)         0-1 (halftime: 0-1) 
The Strongest (Bolivia)      - Lanus (Argentina)         1-1 (halftime: 0-1) 
Thursday, July 6, first leg  
Barcelona SC (Ecuador)       - Palmeiras (Brazil)        1-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia)  - Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) 
Atletico Paranaense (Brazil) - Santos (Brazil)           2-3 (halftime: 1-1) 
Wednesday, July 5, first leg 
Guarani (Paraguay)           - River Plate (Argentina)   0-2 (halftime: 0-1) 
Godoy Cruz (Argentina)       - Gremio (Brazil)           0-1 (halftime: 0-1)

