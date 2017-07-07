UPDATE 1-Soccer-Libertadores Cup last 16 results

July 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Friday, July 7, first leg Emelec (Ecuador) - San Lorenzo (Argentina) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Nacional M. (Uruguay) - Botafogo (Brazil) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) The Strongest (Bolivia) - Lanus (Argentina) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Thursday, July 6, first leg Barcelona SC (Ecuador) - Palmeiras (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia) - Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Atletico Paranaense (Brazil) - Santos (Brazil) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) Wednesday, July 5, first leg Guarani (Paraguay) - River Plate (Argentina) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Godoy Cruz (Argentina) - Gremio (Brazil) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)