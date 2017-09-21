Soccer-Libertadores Cup quarterfinal results

Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Thursday, September 21, second leg Gremio (Brazil) - Botafogo (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Botafogo - Gremio 0-0. Gremio win 1-0 on aggregate. Santos (Brazil) - Barcelona SC (Ecuador) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Barcelona SC - Santos 1-1. Barcelona SC win 2-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Thursday, September 21, second leg River Plate (Argentina) v Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia) (2215) Lanus (Argentina) v San Lorenzo (Argentina) (0045)