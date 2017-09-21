FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Libertadores Cup quarterfinal results
September 21, 2017

Soccer-Libertadores Cup quarterfinal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday 
Quarterfinal
Thursday, September 21, second leg
Gremio (Brazil) - Botafogo (Brazil)      1-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
First leg: Botafogo - Gremio 0-0. Gremio win 1-0 on aggregate.
Santos (Brazil) - Barcelona SC (Ecuador) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) 
First leg: Barcelona SC - Santos 1-1. Barcelona SC win 2-1 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                          
Quarterfinal
Thursday, September 21, second leg
River Plate (Argentina) v Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia) (2215)  
Lanus (Argentina)       v San Lorenzo (Argentina)     (0045)

