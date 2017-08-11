FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Libertadores Cup last 16 summaries
August 11, 2017 / 12:09 AM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Libertadores Cup last 16 summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday 
Thursday, August 10
San Lorenzo         0                           
Emelec              1 Osbaldo Lastra 47         
Red Card: Oscar Baguei 63
Halftime: 0-0;      
Penalty Shootout: 5-4
- - -
Santos              1 Bruno Henrique 77         
Atletico Paranaense 0                           
Halftime: 0-0;      
- - -
Botafogo            2 Bruno 2, Rodrigo Pimpao 5 
Red Card: Victor Luis 89
Nacional M.         0                           
Red Card: Diego Polenta 88, Sebastian Rodriguez 89, Rodrigo Aguirre 90+3
Halftime: 2-0;      
- - -
Wednesday, August 9
Atletico Mineiro    0                           
Jorge Wilstermann   0                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 36,018
- - -
Palmeiras           1 Moises 50                 
Barcelona SC        0                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,310
Penalty Shootout: 4-5
- - -
Gremio              2 Pedro Rocha 28,58         
Red Card: Michel 90+1
Godoy Cruz          1 Marcelo Javier Correa 14  
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,797
- - -
Tuesday, August 8
River Plate         1 Javier Pinola 52          
Guarani             1 Marcelo Palau 45+1        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 55,000
- - -
Lanus               1 Jose Sand 85              
The Strongest       0                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,000
- - -

0 : 0
