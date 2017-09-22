FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Libertadores Cup quarterfinal summaries
#Rugby News
August 4, 2017 / 8:06 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Libertadores Cup quarterfinal summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Thursday 
Thursday, September 21
Lanus             2 Jose Sand 10, Nicolas Pasquini 16                                    
San Lorenzo       0                                                                      
Halftime: 2-0;    
Penalty Shootout: 4-3
- - -
River Plate       8 Ignacio Scocco 8,13,19,46,58, Enzo Perez 36,67, Ignacio Fernandez 53 
Jorge Wilstermann 0                                                                      
Halftime: 4-0;    
- - -
Wednesday, September 20
Gremio            1 Lucas Barrios 62                                                     
Botafogo          0                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,517
- - -
Santos            0                                                                      
Red Card: Bruno Henrique 88
Barcelona SC      1 Jonathan Alvez 67                                                    
Red Card: Jonathan Alvez 69, Gabriel Marques 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,730
- - -

0 : 0
