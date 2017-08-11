UPDATE 2-Soccer-Libertadores Cup last 16 summaries

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Thursday, August 10 San Lorenzo 0 Emelec 1 Osbaldo Lastra 47 Red Card: Oscar Baguei 63 Halftime: 0-0; Penalty Shootout: 5-4 - - - Santos 1 Bruno Henrique 77 Atletico Paranaense 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Botafogo 2 Bruno 2, Rodrigo Pimpao 5 Red Card: Victor Luis 89 Nacional M. 0 Red Card: Diego Polenta 88, Sebastian Rodriguez 89, Rodrigo Aguirre 90+3 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Wednesday, August 9 Atletico Mineiro 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 36,018 - - - Palmeiras 1 Moises 50 Barcelona SC 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,310 Penalty Shootout: 4-5 - - - Gremio 2 Pedro Rocha 28,58 Red Card: Michel 90+1 Godoy Cruz 1 Marcelo Javier Correa 14 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,797 - - - Tuesday, August 8 River Plate 1 Javier Pinola 52 Guarani 1 Marcelo Palau 45+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 55,000 - - - Lanus 1 Jose Sand 85 The Strongest 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,000 - - -