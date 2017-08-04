Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 4 Istra 1961 1 NK Lokomotiva 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 3 2 1 0 7 1 7 3 Hajduk Split 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 ------------------------- 4 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 2 0 1 2 2 6 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 6 NK Lokomotiva 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 7 Osijek 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 8 NK Rudes 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 ------------------------- 10 HNK Cibalia 3 0 0 3 2 9 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 5 NK Rudes v Inter Zapresic (1700) Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v HNK Cibalia (1900) Sunday, August 6 Dinamo Zagreb v Hajduk Split (1700) Monday, August 7 Osijek v Rijeka (1900)