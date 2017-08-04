FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 4, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 8 days ago

Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, August 4
Istra 1961 1 NK Lokomotiva 2  
   Standings                P W D L F A Pts 
1  Rijeka                   3 3 0 0 8 1 9   
-------------------------
2  Dinamo Zagreb            3 2 1 0 7 1 7   
3  Hajduk Split             3 2 1 0 7 4 7   
-------------------------
4  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 2 0 1 2 2 6   
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           3 1 1 1 5 4 4   
6  NK Lokomotiva            4 1 1 2 4 6 4   
7  Osijek                   3 0 3 0 3 3 3   
8  NK Rudes                 3 0 2 1 3 6 2   
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               4 0 1 3 2 7 1   
-------------------------
10 HNK Cibalia              3 0 0 3 2 9 0   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Saturday, August 5       
NK Rudes                 v Inter Zapresic (1700)  
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v HNK Cibalia    (1900)  
Sunday, August 6         
Dinamo Zagreb            v Hajduk Split   (1700)  
Monday, August 7         
Osijek                   v Rijeka         (1900)

