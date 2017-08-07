FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 7, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 5 days ago

Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, August 7         
Osijek                   1 Rijeka         0  
Sunday, August 6         
Dinamo Zagreb            3 Hajduk Split   1  
Saturday, August 5       
NK Rudes                 0 Inter Zapresic 2  
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 HNK Cibalia    1  
Friday, August 4         
Istra 1961               1 NK Lokomotiva  2  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            4 3 1 0 10 2  10  
-------------------------
2  Rijeka                   4 3 0 1 8  2  9   
3  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 3 0 1 4  3  9   
-------------------------
4  Inter Zapresic           4 2 1 1 7  4  7   
-------------------------
5  Hajduk Split             4 2 1 1 8  7  7   
6  Osijek                   4 1 3 0 4  3  6   
7  NK Lokomotiva            4 1 1 2 4  6  4   
8  NK Rudes                 4 0 2 2 3  8  2   
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               4 0 1 3 2  7  1   
-------------------------
10 HNK Cibalia              4 0 0 4 3  11 0   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

