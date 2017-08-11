FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
August 11, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, August 11
Hajduk Split 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0  
Rijeka       0 Dinamo Zagreb            2  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            5 4 1 0 12 2  13  
-------------------------
2  Hajduk Split             5 3 1 1 9  7  10  
3  Rijeka                   5 3 0 2 8  4  9   
-------------------------
4  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 5 3 0 2 4  4  9   
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           4 2 1 1 7  4  7   
6  Osijek                   4 1 3 0 4  3  6   
7  NK Lokomotiva            4 1 1 2 4  6  4   
8  NK Rudes                 4 0 2 2 3  8  2   
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               4 0 1 3 2  7  1   
-------------------------
10 HNK Cibalia              4 0 0 4 3  11 0   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Saturday, August 12  
NK Lokomotiva        v Osijek     (1700)  
Inter Zapresic       v Istra 1961 (1900)  
Sunday, August 13    
HNK Cibalia          v NK Rudes   (1700)

