UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Inter Zapresic 2 Istra 1961 2 NK Lokomotiva 2 Osijek 3 Friday, August 11 Hajduk Split 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Rijeka 0 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 5 4 1 0 12 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 5 3 1 1 9 7 10 3 Rijeka 5 3 0 2 8 4 9 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 5 2 3 0 7 5 9 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 5 3 0 2 4 4 9 6 Inter Zapresic 5 2 2 1 9 6 8 7 NK Lokomotiva 5 1 1 3 6 9 4 8 Istra 1961 5 0 2 3 4 9 2 ------------------------- 9 NK Rudes 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 ------------------------- 10 HNK Cibalia 4 0 0 4 3 11 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 HNK Cibalia v NK Rudes (1700)