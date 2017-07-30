FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 30, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30
HNK Cibalia    1 Hajduk Split             2  
Osijek         1 Dinamo Zagreb            1  
Saturday, July 29
Rijeka         2 Istra 1961               0  
Inter Zapresic 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1  
Friday, July 28
NK Lokomotiva  1 NK Rudes                 1  
   Standings                P W D L F A Pts 
1  Rijeka                   3 3 0 0 8 1 9   
-------------------------
2  Dinamo Zagreb            3 2 1 0 7 1 7   
3  Hajduk Split             3 2 1 0 7 4 7   
-------------------------
4  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 2 0 1 2 2 6   
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           3 1 1 1 5 4 4   
6  Osijek                   3 0 3 0 3 3 3   
7  NK Rudes                 3 0 2 1 3 6 2   
8  NK Lokomotiva            3 0 1 2 2 5 1   
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               3 0 1 2 1 5 1   
-------------------------
10 HNK Cibalia              3 0 0 3 2 9 0   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

