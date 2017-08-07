Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday Monday, August 7 Osijek 1 Rijeka 0 Sunday, August 6 Dinamo Zagreb 3 Hajduk Split 1 Saturday, August 5 NK Rudes 0 Inter Zapresic 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 HNK Cibalia 1 Friday, August 4 Istra 1961 1 NK Lokomotiva 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 4 3 1 0 10 2 10 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 3 0 1 4 3 9 ------------------------- 4 Inter Zapresic 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 ------------------------- 5 Hajduk Split 4 2 1 1 8 7 7 6 Osijek 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 7 NK Lokomotiva 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 8 NK Rudes 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 ------------------------- 10 HNK Cibalia 4 0 0 4 3 11 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation