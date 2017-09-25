FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
March 12, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 23 days ago

Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, September 25     
NK Rudes                 1 Osijek         1  
Sunday, September 24     
Hajduk Split             2 NK Lokomotiva  2  
Istra 1961               0 Dinamo Zagreb  0  
Saturday, September 23   
HNK Cibalia              1 Inter Zapresic 2  
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Rijeka         1  
   Standings                P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            10 8 2 0 23 5  26  
-------------------------
2  Rijeka                   10 7 1 2 23 7  22  
3  Hajduk Split             10 5 2 3 18 13 17  
-------------------------
4  Osijek                   10 4 5 1 15 10 17  
-------------------------
5  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 10 3 3 4 8  11 12  
6  NK Lokomotiva            10 3 2 5 13 16 11  
7  Inter Zapresic           10 3 2 5 13 19 11  
8  HNK Cibalia              10 3 0 7 10 22 9   
-------------------------
9  NK Rudes                 10 1 4 5 9  21 7   
-------------------------
10 Istra 1961               10 1 3 6 5  13 6   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.