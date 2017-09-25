Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday Monday, September 25 NK Rudes 1 Osijek 1 Sunday, September 24 Hajduk Split 2 NK Lokomotiva 2 Istra 1961 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Saturday, September 23 HNK Cibalia 1 Inter Zapresic 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Rijeka 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 10 8 2 0 23 5 26 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 10 7 1 2 23 7 22 3 Hajduk Split 10 5 2 3 18 13 17 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 10 4 5 1 15 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 10 3 3 4 8 11 12 6 NK Lokomotiva 10 3 2 5 13 16 11 7 Inter Zapresic 10 3 2 5 13 19 11 8 HNK Cibalia 10 3 0 7 10 22 9 ------------------------- 9 NK Rudes 10 1 4 5 9 21 7 ------------------------- 10 Istra 1961 10 1 3 6 5 13 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation