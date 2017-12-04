FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 4, 2017

Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, December 4
Istra 1961    2 NK Rudes                 1  
Sunday, December 3
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Inter Zapresic           0  
NK Lokomotiva 1 HNK Cibalia              3  
Saturday, December 2
Rijeka        1 Hajduk Split             2  
Osijek        2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            18 13 5 0  39 12 44  
-------------------------
2  Hajduk Split             18 9  5 4  32 22 32  
3  Osijek                   18 8  8 2  28 18 32  
-------------------------
4  Rijeka                   18 9  2 7  33 18 29  
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           18 6  5 7  23 27 23  
6  NK Lokomotiva            18 6  4 8  18 25 22  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 18 5  5 8  13 18 20  
8  HNK Cibalia              18 5  2 11 21 38 17  
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               18 4  4 10 15 24 16  
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 18 2  6 10 18 38 12  
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
