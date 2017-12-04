Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday Monday, December 4 Istra 1961 2 NK Rudes 1 Sunday, December 3 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Inter Zapresic 0 NK Lokomotiva 1 HNK Cibalia 3 Saturday, December 2 Rijeka 1 Hajduk Split 2 Osijek 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 18 13 5 0 39 12 44 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 18 9 5 4 32 22 32 3 Osijek 18 8 8 2 28 18 32 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 18 9 2 7 33 18 29 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 18 6 5 7 23 27 23 6 NK Lokomotiva 18 6 4 8 18 25 22 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 18 5 5 8 13 18 20 8 HNK Cibalia 18 5 2 11 21 38 17 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 18 4 4 10 15 24 16 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 18 2 6 10 18 38 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation