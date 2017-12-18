Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday Monday, December 18 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 NK Lokomotiva 2 Sunday, December 17 Hajduk Split 5 Inter Zapresic 0 Rijeka 3 NK Rudes 0 Saturday, December 16 Dinamo Zagreb 1 HNK Cibalia 0 Istra 1961 1 Osijek 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 20 15 5 0 45 13 50 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 20 11 5 4 39 22 38 3 Osijek 20 9 9 2 32 19 36 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 20 11 2 7 38 18 35 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 20 7 5 8 26 34 26 6 NK Lokomotiva 20 6 5 9 20 29 23 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 20 5 6 9 15 22 21 8 Istra 1961 20 4 5 11 17 30 17 ------------------------- 9 HNK Cibalia 20 5 2 13 23 42 17 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 20 2 6 12 18 44 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation