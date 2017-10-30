Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 30 Istra 1961 1 Inter Zapresic 1 Sunday, October 29 NK Rudes 1 HNK Cibalia 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Hajduk Split 0 Saturday, October 28 Dinamo Zagreb 3 Rijeka 1 Osijek 3 NK Lokomotiva 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 14 10 4 0 34 11 34 ------------------------- 2 Osijek 14 7 6 1 23 13 27 3 Rijeka 14 8 1 5 30 14 25 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 14 7 4 3 24 16 25 ------------------------- 5 NK Lokomotiva 14 5 3 6 15 19 18 6 Inter Zapresic 14 5 3 6 19 24 18 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 14 3 5 6 9 14 14 8 HNK Cibalia 14 4 1 9 15 30 13 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 14 2 4 8 8 17 10 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 14 1 5 8 12 31 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation