Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 30, 2017 / 6:55 PM / in 16 hours

Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30       
Istra 1961               1 Inter Zapresic 1  
Sunday, October 29       
NK Rudes                 1 HNK Cibalia    1  
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Hajduk Split   0  
Saturday, October 28     
Dinamo Zagreb            3 Rijeka         1  
Osijek                   3 NK Lokomotiva  0  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            14 10 4 0 34 11 34  
-------------------------
2  Osijek                   14 7  6 1 23 13 27  
3  Rijeka                   14 8  1 5 30 14 25  
-------------------------
4  Hajduk Split             14 7  4 3 24 16 25  
-------------------------
5  NK Lokomotiva            14 5  3 6 15 19 18  
6  Inter Zapresic           14 5  3 6 19 24 18  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 14 3  5 6 9  14 14  
8  HNK Cibalia              14 4  1 9 15 30 13  
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               14 2  4 8 8  17 10  
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 14 1  5 8 12 31 8   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
